Network Speed Tester apps released for all Apple devices

Lakehorn AG has introduced its full suite of Network Speed Tester apps (http://tinyurl.com/ycaqcq45) for all Apple devices. It lets users measure and visualize network and WiFi performance between Macs, iPhones, iPads and Apple TVs on the same network.

The Network Speed Tester apps can detect weak spots or bottlenecks on the local WiFi or wired network and can help improve overall network performance, according to the folks at Lakehorn AG. Results are displayed in a graph in realtime, so any change is visible immediately.

Network Speed Tester requires any two devices to operate. One device will act as the server using the server app (on iOS or tvOS) or the combined app on macOS. From the second device, the client app will connect to the server via bonjour and visualize the results.

Network Speed Tester apps require macOS 10.10 , iOS 9.0, and tvOS 9.0 or higher. Network Speed Tester for Mac is a $3.99 download available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Utility category. The client app for iOS/tvOS is a free download worldwide. The server app for iOS/tvOS is a $1.99 download.