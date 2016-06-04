AKVIS releases Extreme Pack of picture frames

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released a new Extreme Pack for its Frames and ArtSuite apps that includes picture frames inspired by “adrenaline-charged lifestyle and passionate sportspeople living on the edge.” The collection includes 100 picture frames created by professional artists, 50 vertical and 50 horizontal templates.

On the Mac platform, the AKVIS products run on macOS 10.7 and higher. The Extreme Pack sells for $15.