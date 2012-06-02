Output Factory Server for Adobe InDesign improves preflight error alerts

Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory Server 1.2.28, a feature update to company's output workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign.

The utility automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. Output Factory Server can serve unlimited users on a network and offers layer versioning, preflighting, single page export and more. Version 1.2.28 improves handling of email alerts triggered by preflight errors and gives users easier access to the email templates settings.

Output Factory Server 1.2.28 can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $699.95. A demo is available for download. BatchOutput Server users can upgrade for $350. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.