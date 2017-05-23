Unmarked Software releases TextSoap 8.4 update

Unmarked Software has announced TextSoap 8.4, a feature update to its text processing and editing utility for macOS. The app processes text from endless different formats.

TextSoap serves to automate efforts to fix any text formatting issue that users encounter when working with text. Version 8.4 adds new current date expansion, support for literal characters in more actions, and addresses a number of issues reported by customers.

TextSoap 8.4 requires macOS 10.10 or later. It has a suggested retail price of $45. However, through May 31, it's available at a 35% discount ($29.24 for individual licenses and $42.24 for family packs). TextSoap 8.4 may be purchased directly from Unmarked Software. Discounted upgrades for existing customers are also available and may be purchased directly from Unmarked Software (www.unmarked.com). Prices for upgrades start at $22.