IK Multimedia announces Syntronik for Mac/PC

IK Multimedia has introduced Syntronik (www.ikmultimedia.com/syntronik) a virtual synthesizer for Mac/PC that will be available in July 2017 and is now open for pre-order.

It includes 17 instruments, available as a collection or separately, with over 2,000 preset sounds covering a selection from 38 multi-sampled vintage synthesizers. Syntronik's synthesis engine is coupled with the new DRIFT technology to accurately reproduce the behavior of oscillators from real hardware synths. There are advanced features like 4-part layers, splits and arpeggiators.

Syntronik will be priced at $299.99 with a crossgrade version available for $199.99 (eligible to any registered IK users with a purchase of $99.99 or greater).The 17 instruments comprising Syntronik will also be available separately for $49.99 each upon release. Syntronik can be pre-ordered now at a special 50% discount introductory price of only $149.99 with crossgrade for $99.99.