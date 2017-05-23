QuarkXPress 2017 now available

Quark Software has released QuarkXPress 2017 (http://www.quark.com/Products/QuarkXPress/), the newest version of the company’s graphic design and desktop publishing software for professional print and digital production.



QuarkXPress 2017 introduces new graphics and image editing capabilities, such as non-destructive image editing, and extends text and typography features, such as text stroking and shading. The new version includes a range of the top user-requested features and continues to be sold as a perpetual license.

With QuarkXPress 2017, you can edit images by adjusting levels and curves, changing brightness and contrast, applying gamma correction and much more. All adjustments are non-destructive, so original images stay intact.

QuarkXPress 2017 supports the rapid conversion of print layouts into digital media or even from one print layout to another. Adaptive conversion lets designers duplicate a layout and automatically resize all design elements, even if the layout is converted to different aspect ratios.

QuarkXPress 2017 can export multiple digital layouts of different sizes as a single HTML5 package. For example, designers can create a layout for an iPad (vertical and horizontal orientations), duplicate the layout using Adaptive Settings for an iPhone and adjust it accordingly.

The new version of Quark allows you to convert almost any third party content and layout such as PDF, Adobe Illustrator, EPS, InDesign and Microsoft Office files to native, editable QuarkXPress objects.Converted images can optionally be saved to disk and linked to the QuarkXPress layout, keeping their resolution, color model, and color profiles.

You can use the QuarkXPress digital layout capabilities to create innovative interactive experiences, all 100% based on HTML5. Now designers can create as many single iOS apps as they would like. There’s no subscription, no per-app fee; it's all done directly from within QuarkXPress 2017.



Users on any previous version of QuarkXPress (versions 3-10 and 2015) can upgrade to version 2017 for $399. QuarkXPress 2016 users can upgrade to 2017 for only $185, and new licenses are available for $849. Education licenses are available for $89. A demo is available for download.

For a limited time, users of alternative graphic design software products who want to switch or add QuarkXPress to their workflow can purchase a full new license of QuarkXPress 2017 (Mac/Win) for just $399 ($849). This is a savings of $450. To learn more about the competitive upgrade go to http://content.quark.com/switch-to-quarkxpress-us.html.

Quark Software has also announced the availability of new XTensions that support QuarkXPress 2017. XTensions are third-party software applications that allow users to enhance and customize QuarkXPress with specific features and functionality. New QuarkXPress 2017 XTensions include:

° Q++ Studio by Alter Ego Services;

° Exportools Professional 5, FullMeasure 8, and ContactPage Pro 6 by Badia Software;

° PDF Importer Pro, Image Info, and Spell Checker Pro by creationauts’

° Xdata, Xcatalog, and Xtags by Em Software Inc.;

° DATAformXTension by Gassenhuber Systementwicklung;

° InBetween 4.3 by InBetween Deutschland GmbH;

° BatchX, JoLetter, Fontfilter, JoDrop, FontWizardXT, ImageX, and TypoX by JoLauterbach Software GmbH;

° Autopage 8.2 by Kytek Inc.