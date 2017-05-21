XwaveSoft introduces SurfPro VPN 1.0 for the Mac

XwaveSoft (www.xwavesoft.com) has introduced SurfPro VPN 1.0, a secure VPN client/service for macOS. It allows Mac users to keep their personal data, identity, location, and other confidential information cloaked from hackers via the app's anonymity tools.

SurfPro also allows you access websites and Internet services that are normally blocked in your country. The software routes its protected Internet traffic via any one of over 300 proxy servers, stationed in over 50 locations around the globe.

A demo is available for download. If you decide to continue with the SurfPro VPN service, there’s a choice of subscription plans. Options range from $3.99 per month, up to $49.99 for a three-year subscription. All SurfPro VPN subscriptions allow users to access the service on up to five Macs or iOS devices.

You can download SurfPro VPN at the Mac App Store. It requires macOS 10.10 or higher.