Belkin releases new Pocket Power portable power bank
Belkin has released the Pocket Power, a compact, portable power bank that comes in 5,000 and 10,000 mAh sizes and in black, rose gold and silver. A 15,000 mAh model will be available in black only.

Featuring fast-charging capability and polymer battery cell technology, the new battery packs are lighter, thinner and equipped to charge multiple devices at an affordable price point, according to Marco Peters, vice president of product management. It has built-in safety features, a micro-USB port for charging battery pack, a six-inch micro-USB cable, four LED indicators that display the remaining power level, and a plastic casing.

The Pocket Power 5,000 mAh is available today for a manufacturer’s retail price of $29.99 online (http://www.belkin.com/us/p/p-F7U019/) and at Target in the U.S. and Walmart in Canada. The Pocket Power 10,000 mAh and 15,000 mAh will be available this summer.

 

