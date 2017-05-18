Caboodle personal snippet manager is available in the Mac App Store

Before Dawn Solutions (http://www.beforedawnsolutions.com) says Caboodle 2.0.2, the company's personal snippet manager now on the Mac App Store. It requires macOS 10.10 or later and costs $19.99.

The app provides a single place to store, organize, and find useful tidbits of text, images, PDFs, and more. Version 2.0.2 sports such new features as multiple document windows, Spotlight search, a new high performance file format, and more.