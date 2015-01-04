Nongünz game now out on the Mac

Sindiecate Arts has released Nongünz on Steam (http://tinyurl.com/jw2pafo) for macOS, Windows and Linux. It's a $6.99 “gothic retro” game.

Here’s how it's described: “The game is a puzzle in itself, a secret to be discovered. Each run has you fighting through a procedurally-generated dungeon filled with hordes of monsters made from human limbs and giblets. Build up your score by executing stylish combos and spend the rewards on your expanding band of lost souls and death cultists.



“As you advance, fill your graveyard base with praying cultists, self-scourging martyrs and somber gravediggers. Use their special shops including shops, slot machines, dungeon shortcuts and special skills.

“Each player can give their interpretation of the game, beyond the reflection that Brainwash Gang invites us on the inherent attractiveness of violence.”