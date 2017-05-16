Sonnet launches SF3Series — CFast 2.0 Pro Card Reader

Sonnet Technologies (www.sonnettech.com) has launched the SF3 Series — CFast 2.0 Pro Card Reader, the first in a new family of professional media readers that feature a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 interface.

The Sonnet reader employs dual card slots to take advantage of the bandwidth Thunderbolt 3 offers. The CFast 2.0 Pro Reader van ingest files simultaneously from two cards at concurrent data transfer speeds up to 1,000 MB/s — more than double the average ingest speed of USB 3.0 card readers, says Sonnet CEO Robert Farnsworth.

Measuring 5.75 x 3.5 x 1 inches, the compact CFast 2.0 Pro Card Reader's shell is made from extruded aluminum. The reader features a user-replaceable, captive 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) cable with USB-C connector. It’s bus-powered so no power adapter is required.

Sonnet's SF3 Series — CFast 2.0 Pro Card Reader is expected to be available May 22 with an manufacturer’s suggested retail pride of $199.