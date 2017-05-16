ChartIQ introduces an HTML5 desktop framework

ChartIQ (www.chartiq.com), which specializes in HTML5 for capital markets, has launched Finsemble, which it says is the first HTML5 desktop application framework, providing modern user experience (UX) APIs, drop-in components, and the ability to integrate legacy .NET, and Java alongside HTML5.

Clients can use Finsemble to deliver proprietary content and data, along with content from ChartIQ and other third-party providers. Built on top of OpenFin’s common operating layer for financial desktops, Finsemble provides the tools for financial institutions and technology providers to assemble new and existing components into bespoke desktop applications.

Finsemble provides core desktop functionality such as window and workspace management, snapping and docking, component linking, event routing, storage, authentication, and data feed management. A range of pre-built components including charting, blotters, chat, news, and market data widgets are available from ChartIQ and an ecosystem of third-party providers.