Matrox Mura IPX 4K IP Multiviewer available

Matrox Graphics (www.matrox.com/graphics) has announced the immediate availability of the $4,999 Matrox Mura IPX 4K IP decode and display card.

The new PCI Express card offers H.264 decoding of two 4Kp60, four 4Kp30, eight 1080p60, sixteen 1080p30 or many more SD streams. It sports four DisplayPort outputs at resolutions up to 4K per display. The standalone card is a uniquely "system-free" card, making for an energy efficient and versatile solution available in all environments a multiviewer is required, says said Fadhl Al-Bayaty, product manager, Matrox Graphics.