Tray Player Lite for macOS upgraded to version 1.7

Neonway ( http://neonway.org) has released Tray Player Lite 1.7, an update of the free music player for macOS. It allows users to play audio files on their Mac.

Tray Player Lite sorts through the files that users drag and drop into the app, and plays only the files that contain audio. Featuring three play modes, it supports multiple audio formats, allows users to skip to the exact spot in a track and more. Version 1.7 is a maintenance upgrade.

Tray Player requires macOS 10.9 or later. It’s available at the Mac App Store.