Red Giant releases Universe 2.1 featuring new text effects

Red Giant has unveiled Universe 2.1, an update to its collection of GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists. The upgrade offers six new tools and updates to two existing plugins.

Red Giant Universe offers more than 65 tools (and counting) that run in Apple Final Cut Pro X, Apple Motion, Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, HitFilm and Magix Vegas Pro. Universe is available as an annual subscription ($99/year) or as a monthly subscription ($20/month). New Red Giant Universe customers can purchase a subscription or download a free trial at http://redgiant.com/universe.