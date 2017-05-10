iMobie rolls out PhoneRescue 3.2

iMobie has announced PhoneRescue 3.2 (https://www.imobie.com/phonerescue/), a feature update to their iOS data recovery software for Mac and Windows. The upgrade offers optimizations to help iPhone and iPad users recover mistakenly deleted or lost SMS, iMessages, MMS, as well as all attachments and images, directly to Messages app of iDevice, even without a backup.

PhoneRescue 3.2 is available for both macOS and Windows. A personal license is $49.99, and a family license costs $69.99.