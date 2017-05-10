iMobie rolls out PhoneRescue 3.2
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

iMobie rolls out PhoneRescue 3.2

iMobie has announced PhoneRescue 3.2 (https://www.imobie.com/phonerescue/), a feature update to their iOS data recovery software for Mac and Windows. The upgrade offers optimizations to help iPhone and iPad users recover mistakenly deleted or lost SMS, iMessages, MMS, as well as all attachments and images, directly to Messages app of iDevice, even without a backup.

PhoneRescue 3.2 is available for both macOS and Windows. A personal license is $49.99, and a family license costs $69.99.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Opera 45.0.2552.635 - High-performance W...
Opera is a fast and secure browser trusted by millions of users. With the intuitive interface, Speed Dial and visual bookmarks for organizing favorite sites, news feature with fresh, relevant content... Read more
Capture One 10.1.1.5 - RAW workflow soft...
Capture One is a professional RAW converter offering you ultimate image quality with accurate colors and incredible detail from more than 300 high-end cameras -- straight out of the box. It offers... Read more
Cocktail 10.3.3 - $20.00
Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets you clean, repair and optimize your Mac. It is a powerful digital toolset that helps hundreds of thousands of Mac users around the world get... Read more
calibre 2.84.0 - Complete e-book library...
Calibre is a complete e-book library manager. Organize your collection, convert your books to multiple formats, and sync with all of your devices. Let Calibre be your multi-tasking digital librarian... Read more
Default Folder X 5.1.5 - Enhances Open a...
Default Folder X attaches a toolbar to the right side of the Open and Save dialogs in any OS X-native application. The toolbar gives you fast access to various folders and commands. You just click on... Read more
ScreenFlow 6.2.2 - Create screen recordi...
ScreenFlow is powerful, easy-to-use screencasting software for the Mac. With ScreenFlow you can record the contents of your entire monitor while also capturing your video camera, microphone and your... Read more
XMind 8 Update 2 - Popular mind mapping...
XMind is the most popular mind mapping tool. Millions of people use XMind to clarify thinking, manage complex information, run brainstorming and get work organized. It couldn't be easier to get... Read more
Chromium 58.0.3029.110 - Fast and stable...
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all Internet users to experience the web. Version 58.0.3029.110: Release notes were unavailable... Read more
Google Chrome 58.0.3029.110 - Modern and...
Google Chrome is a Web browser by Google, created to be a modern platform for Web pages and applications. It utilizes very fast loading of Web pages and has a V8 engine, which is a custom built... Read more
Vivaldi 1.9.818.49 - An advanced browser...
Vivaldi is a browser for our friends. In 1994, two programmers started working on a web browser. Our idea was to make a really fast browser, capable of running on limited hardware, keeping in mind... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Artificial Superintelligence (Games)
Artificial Superintelligence 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: You’re a startup founder building the world’s first sentient supercomputer! Slide either left or right to train... | Read more »
Battle Bay beginner's guide: How to...
Battle Bay is Rovio’s latest game, trading mean-spirited birds for tiny warships. It’s as good it as it gets when it comes to competitive mobile games. While it’s great fun heading out to the high seas to challenge the competition, there’s a lot of... | Read more »
There's a new Sims game coming to m...
The Sims is making a return to mobile in the aptly titled The Sims Mobile. Details are sparse at the moment, but it looks like the game is modeled after the legacy challenge in the Sims 4. Players follow a family through the generations, developing... | Read more »
Artful Pro (Photography)
Artful Pro 1.2 Device: iOS Universal Category: Photography Price: $2.99, Version: 1.2 (iTunes) Description: Artful is a and simple image editor that creates clean, beautiful, and unique images for you to share with the world. Artful... | Read more »
Skullgirls comes to mobile on May 25
Skullgirls became something of a cult favorite after it was first released on PC and console way back in 2012. The game's even developed something of a competitive scene over the years. Now, after a long wait, the game is finally making its mobile... | Read more »
Miles & Kilo (Games)
Miles & Kilo 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: The sequel to Kid Tripp is finally here! Misfortune catches up with Miles as he crashes on a perilous island yet again; but... | Read more »
To the Moon (Games)
To the Moon 1.6 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.6 (iTunes) Description: A story-driven experience about two doctors traversing backwards through a dying man's memories to artificially fulfill his last... | Read more »
Train your brain with the mobile puzzle...
Though the terms “relaxing” and “challenging” might not win any competitions for being the next “fish and chips” or “rock and roll”, these act as the two core gameplay concepts for Infinity Games’ latest woodland puzzler: What, The Fox?, where it’s... | Read more »
Fire Emblem Heroes' latest update i...
Fire Emblem Heroes' 1.3.0 update has gone live to add some extra balance to the game's Arena. It looks as though Nintendo is listening to early complaints about the game's IAP system. This most recent update makes strides to improve player rewards... | Read more »
Camera RX - Manual Pro Camera (Photogra...
Camera RX - Manual Pro Camera 1.2 Device: iOS Universal Category: Photography Price: $2.99, Version: 1.2 (iTunes) Description: High-performance manual camera that takes photos by tapping anywhere on the screen.Functions are... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

15-inch 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro, Apple refu...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pros available for $1699. That’s $300 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for a 15″ MacBook Pro. An Apple one-year warranty is... Read more
27-inch iMacs on sale for up to $120 off MSRP
B&H Photo has 27″ Apple iMacs on sale for up to $120 off MSRP, each including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: - 27″ 3.3GHz iMac 5K: $2199.99 $100 off MSRP - 27″ 3.2GHz/1TB Fusion... Read more
Apple Certified Refurbished iMacs available f...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 21″ & 27″ iMacs available for up to $350 off MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are available: - 21″ 3.... Read more
Apple refurbished 9-inch and 12-inch iPad Pro...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 9″ and 12″ Apple iPad Pros available for up to $160 off the cost of new iPads. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: - 32GB 9″... Read more
13-inch 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro available f...
Adorama has the 13″ 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges NY & NJ tax only: - 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pro (MF839LL/A): $1199 $100 off... Read more
Back in stock: 13-inch 2.5GHz MacBook Pro (Ap...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.5GHz MacBook Pros (MD101LL/A) available for $829, or $270 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free: - 13″ 2.5GHz MacBook... Read more
Microsoft Surface Laptop A Logical MacBook Ai...
As a Mac user and loyalist for a quarter century, it irks and saddens me in no small measure that all new laptop system hardware that I’ve found appealing over the past couple of years or so has been... Read more
UAG Metropolis Series Rugged, Lightweight Cas...
Urban Armor Gear (UAG) – http://www.urbanarmorgear.com – creators of rugged, lightweight, drop-tested mobile accessories, has announced its latest Metropolis Series case for Apple’s new iPad. “We... Read more
Apple Pay Sees Double-digit Growth, Ties With...
Retail purchases made with Apple Pay are growing, and consumers say it’s tied with PayPal as their preferred mobile payment system, according to research from shopping app platform, Branding Brand.... Read more
Getac ZX70 Fully Rugged Tablet Simplifies One...
Engineered to meet the growing needs of mobile transportation and field service professionals, the new Getac ZX70 is a 7-inch fully rugged Android tablet designed for comfortable one-handed use in... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Macintosh Administrator - ICF Consul...
*Description:* * Apple Macintosh Administrator* ** *Adelphi, MD* Join our team of cyber pioneers with expertise and decades of experience defending and protecting Read more
*Apple* Mac Computer Technician - GeekHampto...
…complex computer issues over the phone and in person? GeekHampton, Long Island's Apple Premium Service Provider, is looking for you! Come work with our crew Read more
*Apple* Media Products - Commerce Engineerin...
Apple Media Products - Commerce Engineering Manager Job Number: 57037480 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Apr. 18, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Sw Engineer *Apple* TV Frameworks - Apple I...
Changing the world is all in a day's work at Apple . If you love innovation, here's your chance to make a career of it. You'll work hard. But the job comes with more Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.