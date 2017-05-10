Default Folder X 5.1.5 adds stability & supports minimized Save dialogs

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.5 (http://www.stclairsoft.com/DefaultFolderX/index.html), an update to their utility for the Mac. It enhances the file dialogs in all macOS applications.

Default Folder provides fast navigation to your files, previews, integrated Spotlight tagging, and more. Its custom keyboard shortcuts put your favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Version 5.1.5 supports minimized Save dialogs and improves stability.

Default Folder X 5.1.5 is a free update for existing users. It requires macOS 10.10 or higher. New licenses are $34.95; upgrades from version 4 and prior are $14.95.