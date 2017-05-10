Apple will offer iTunes on the Windows Store

Microsoft announced today at its Build developer event that Apple will bring its iTunes app to the Windows 10 Store, iTunes, is already available for Windows users, but adding it to the Windows Store will make it easier for Windows users to find the software.

Also, Microsoft announced today that, with the new Xamarin Live Player, iOS developers can deploy, run, test and debug iOS apps directly from a Windows PC that runs Visual Studio. Xamarin already allowed you to develop your iOS applications in C# with the help of tools like Xamarin.iOS for Visual Studio. However, now it's not necessary to have a Mac to build and test your apps.