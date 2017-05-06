Ockham for macOS revved to version 2.0

KnowledgeMiner Software has announced Ockham 2.0 for macOS. It’s an upgrade of the app for performing sensitivity analyses for a high number of model parameters.

It’s designed to be a valuable tool in academic research and for industry practitioners across a wide spectrum of disciplines including, but not limited to, environmental engineers, pharmaceutical scientists, oil and gas reservoir simulation engineers, government agencies and local authorities.

Ockham 2.0 starts at $15 and is available worldwide exclusively through the KnowledgeMiner Software website (http://www.knowledgeminer.eu). A demo is available for download.