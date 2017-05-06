Cyberduck 6 adds support for secure Cryptomator vaults
Cyberduck 6 adds support for secure Cryptomator vaults

Cyberduck (https://cryptomator.org/coop/cyberduck_en.html) — a FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure & OneDrive and OpenStack Swift, donation-ware browser for macOS and Windows -- has been revved to version 6. It adds transparent, client-side encryption support to secure your data on any server or cloud storage.

The new encryption feature is based on the concepts and work of Cryptomator, which encrypts file contents and names using AES.

All vaults either created by Cyberduck, Cryptomator or their mobile apps for iOS and Android are fully interoperable. Previously, Cryptomator vaults could only be used with files on your local hard disk, limiting access to Dropbox or Google Drive services where data is locally synchronized with their client applications. With Cryptomator support in Cyberduck 6, you can create secure vaults on any server or cloud storage available through the the broad protocol support in Cyberduck – including Amazon S3, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure and OneDrive or any OpenStack Swift, WebDAV or FTP interoperable hosting solution.

 

