Apple updates Workflow to version 1.7.4

Workflow has been updated to version 1.7.4, re-introducing features that were removed when Apple acquired the software, as well as adding new Apple Music actions. For example, it restores the Google Chrome and Pocket actions.

You can add music to your Up Next queue with the Add Music to Up Next and Clear Up Next actions. Get Distance now supports getting the distance from a specified location. The order of items passed from a Dictionary action to Choose from List is now preserved. There are also other bug fixes and minor additions.