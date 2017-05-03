Reggie Ashworth releases AppDelete 4.3.3

Reggie Ashworth has released AppDelete 4.3.3 (http://www.reggieashworth.com/appdelete), an update to the application deletion utility for macOS (10.7 or higher). Via drag and drop it will uninstall anything along with all of the associated items.

Version 4.3.3 sports a new icon and graphics, a new App Reset tool, a new Clear Logs tool, an improved search algorithm, and an improved window design. It costs $7.99 for a single user license. Upgrades from App Delete Lite are $3.99. A demo is available for download.