Strata Brings VR to designers with inStudio VR

Strata has introduced inStudio VR (https://www.strata.com/strata-instudio-vr/), its latest model visualization app for Mac and Windows. It allows 3D designers to import their models straight from Strata 3D CX and other design applications to a virtual reality environment.

From the app, users can stage, view, and alter their models using motion controls in different settings like a kitchen, living room, or retail store. inStudio VR talks directly to Strata's desktop design app, Design 3D CX (pricing starts at $595). Users of other 3D design applications can experience their designs with inStudio VR's industry standard file support.

The SE version of inStudio VR for HTC Vive is available directly from Strata's website, or from the Steam Store free for a limited time.