Econ Technologies announces MacTech Pro Events National Sponsorship

Econ Technologies (https://www.econtechnologies.com/) is the latest National Sponsor to join the MacTech Pro (http://pro.mactech.com/) events team. The company has signed on to sponsor regional events planned for locations throughout the U.S. for 2017.

MacTech Pro events offer a learning opportunity for technicians and consultants who earn their living supporting Apple Technologies. Established in 1984, MacTech Magazine is the only monthly magazine focused on Apple at the technical level.

"MacTech Pro events are a great match for our ChronoSync family of apps and give us a great outlet to build relationships with Techs and Consultants working in the field" says Duilio Proni, President of Econ Technologies. "The MacTech Pro events curriculum is a valuable resource and we want to be a part of that discussion!"

Econ, as a National Sponsor, will be attending the Orlando, Florida event on Aug. 9, 2017, in addition to supporting the events in Atlanta, Georgia, Washington, D.C, Denver, Colorado, New York, New York, Chicago, Illinois, and San Francisco, California. Sign up now to reserve your space.

"We're thrilled to have Econ Technologies as a sponsor of MacTech Pro events in 2017," says Neil Ticktin, editor-in-chief and publisher of MacTech Magazine, and host of MacTech Pro events. "ChronoSync is a terrific, mature application that more people should know about, and MacTech Pro is the place for techs to not only find out about useful solutions, but how to use them best."

MacTech Pro events are economically priced and includes lunch, sessions, and sponsor interaction. Each MacTech event has early registration pricing available in limited quantity, saving registered attendees up to $200 (normal price: $499, “super early bird” price: $299). Take note of when the discounted registration periods end for each location.

