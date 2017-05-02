ChronoSync Technology preview, maintenance updates available

Econ Technologies (www.econtechnologies.com) has made ChronoSync Version 4.7.7-ALT available for preview. This preview version is capable of multiple, concurrent file operations. ChronoSync 4.7.6 and ChronoAgent 1.6.2 updates are also available.

ChronoSync is the complete sync, backup, and bootable backup app for the Mac. ChronoAgent allows any Mac to accept direct, secure connections from any ChronoSync Mac or any InterConneX iOS device.