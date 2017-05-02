Apple reports second quarter fiscal results
Apple reports second quarter fiscal results

Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 second quarter that ended April 1, 2017. The company posted quarterly revenue of $52.9 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10. These results compare to revenue of $50.6 billion and earnings per diluted share of $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. International sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

“We are proud to report a strong March quarter, with revenue growth accelerating from the December quarter and continued robust demand for iPhone 7 Plus,” said CEO Tim Cook. “We’ve seen great customer response to both models of the new iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition and we’re thrilled with the strong momentum of our Services business, with our highest revenue ever for a 13-week quarter. Looking ahead, we are excited to welcome attendees from around the world to our annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month in San Jose.”

Apple also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase of $50 billion to the Company’s program to return capital to shareholders and is extending the program timeframe by four quarters. Under the expanded program, Apple plans to spend a cumulative total of $300 billion by the end of March 2019.

“We generated strong operating cash flow of $12.5 billion and returned over $10 billion to our investors in the March quarter,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer. “Given the strength of our business and our confidence in our future, we are happy to announce another $50 billion increase to our capital return program today.”

As part of the latest update to the program, the board has increased its share repurchase authorization to $210 billion from the $175 billion level announced a year ago. The company also expects to continue to net-share-settle vesting restricted stock units.

The board has approved a 10.5% increase to Apple’s quarterly dividend, and has declared a dividend of $0.63 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on May 18, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2017.

From the inception of its capital return program in August 2012 through March 2017, Apple has returned over $211 billion to shareholders, including $151 billion in share repurchases.

The company plans to continue to access the domestic and international debt markets to assist in funding the program. The management team and the board will continue to review each element of the capital return program regularly and plan to provide an update on the program on an annual basis.

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2017 third quarter:

° Revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion;

° Gross margin between 37.5% and 38.5%;

° Operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion;

° Other income/(expense) of $450 million;

 

