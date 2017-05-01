Out of the Park Baseball 18 now available

Out of the Park Developments, an official licensee of MLB.com, the MLBPA, and MiLB.com, has announced that Out of the Park Baseball 18 is now available. The follow-up to the Metacritic 2016 PC Game of the Year features a new Challenge Mode, Online Profiles and Leaderboards, real 2017 major and minor league rosters, historic Negro League teams, improved 3D mode, new tournaments, and more.

Out of the Park Baseball 18 sells for $39.99. It’s available on Steam and through the company’s website (http://store.steampowered.com/app/465650/). OOTP 18 runs on Mac, Windows, and Linux. Like last year, it features the American League and National League logos, the World Series trophy, official logos and jerseys for all 30 MLB teams, over 150 Minor League Baseball league and team logos, and historical MLB logos.