Virtual Programming releases Putty Squad for Mac

Virtual Programming (http://www.vpltd.com), in collaboration with System 3, has introduced Putty Squad 1.0.5, their new game title developed for macOS.

Putty Squad follows the story of unlikely hero Putty in an old-school platform-adventuring quest for his kidnapped friends. Throughout the game Putty will be able to upgrade his attacks, which range from a simple punch through to electrifying prods and putty darts.

Putty Squad requires macOS 10.8 or higher. It costs $14.99 and is available worldwide exclusively at the Mac App Store in the Games category.