LinkOptimizer for InDesign can now Include Image Color Mode in file name

Zevrix Solutions has launched LinkOptimizer 5.0.19, a feature update to the workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The app allows users to to speed up processing and reduce the size of InDesign links by eliminating excess image data. The software can also perform image adjustments, convert file formats and help repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices. Version 5.0.19 lets users automatically include the image color mode in the variable name of optimized link file.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $259.95 (there’s a “lite” for $179.95. A demo is available for download. The 5.0.19 update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2017.