Matrox Video unveils X.mio3 and DSX LE4 developer products

Matrox Video (www.matrox.com) is introducing a new full-height form factor with regular size BNC connectors to their lineup of developer products. Available as the X.mio3 FH and DSX LE4 FH, the cards support four reconfigurable IOs plus genlock capabilities simplifying connection compatibility and providing flexibility for system integrators.

The full BNC version of the X.mio3 FH provides multichannel IO with hardware based video processing in a half-length PCI express card. The full BNC connectors support four reconfigurable IOs, from SD to 4K, along with support for AES/EBU, LTC and GPIO to provide for versatile connectivity, says Alberto Cieri, Matrox’s senior director of sales and marketing.

The multi-channel hardware processing accelerates compute-intensive operations including motion-adaptive de-interlacing, up/down/cross scaling and mixing/compositing for all resolutions, including 4K. Likewise, the full BNC DSX LE4 FH provides multichannel IO in a half-length PCI express card. The DSX LE4 FH offers four reconfigurable IOs, from SD to 4K, along with support for AES/EBU, LTC and GPIO.

Matrox’s full height selections are designed for original equipment manufacturers who need to create channel-in-a-box systems, video servers, broadcast graphics systems, encoders, transcoders, multiviewers, switchers and other digital media equipment. The full BNC versions of the Matrox X.mio3 FH & DSX LE4 FH will be available early in the third quarter.