IGG Software releases Banktivity 6 for macOS

IGG Software has announced Banktivity 6 (https://www.iggsoftware.com/banktivity/), a new version of its personal financial manager for macOS.

The new version, designed from the ground up, brings requested features like workspaces, tags, quick reports, new Portfolio feature and other improvements. It makes it easier for customers to take control of their finances, says IGG President and founder Ian Gillespie.

Workspaces is a new feature that allows customers to put any account, budget, report or other view, side-by-side. Tags allow users to see and analyze spending habits across categories. Quick Reports let users see summarized information about their finances quickly and easily.

Find is a new, document-wide search feature. Portfolio is a new feature that gives quick access to the performance of investments.

Banktivity 6 costs $64.99. Customers upgrading from version 5 purchased either directly from IGG Software or the Mac App Store qualify for upgrade pricing of $29.99. Banktivity 6 requires macOS 10.12 Sierra. For more information, please contact Ian Gillespie.