Apple Dubai Mall opens April 27

Apple has premiered its newest store in the Middle East, Apple Dubai Mall, with a 186-foot curved storefront and balcony overlooking Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain.

Envisioned as a space for the community to gather, learn and be entertained, Apple Dubai Mall will serve as a venue to watch the spectacular evening fountain shows and host Apple’s new global in-store experience, "Today at Apple," said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

Like many of Apple’s other significant stores, Apple Dubai Mall aims to be open and transparent, blurring the barriers between inside and out, to erase the boundaries between the store and the community, she adds. To mitigate Dubai’s climate, Foster + Partners designed eighteen 37.5-foot-high motorized “Solar Wings” that respond to the ever-changing environmental conditions.

When the sun is at its hottest they cool the store, and in the evenings they open to welcome everyone to the public terrace. Inspired by the traditional Arabic Mashrabiya, each “Solar Wing” is locally fabricated from 340 carbon fiber reinforced polymer rods, and at 180 feet wide, the 18 panels make up one of the world’s largest kinetic art installations.

Apple’s first two stores in the United Arab Emirates have welcomed more than four million visitors since opening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi 18 months ago. Apple will reach even more visitors from around the world at Dubai Mall, Emaar’s flagship mega-project and the world’s most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, welcoming over 80 million visitors for the past three consecutive years. Apple’s location overlooking the lake will stay open as late as midnight to everyone exploring the area.

Upcoming events, registration and more information is available at: apple.com/ae/retail/dubaimall.