QNAP announces new NAS product

QNAP (www.qnap.com) is now shipping its Thunderbolt 3-connected TVS-1282T3 storage solution powered by the latest Intel 7t gen Kaby Lake multicore processor.

It provides a Thunderbolt 3 connection to the latest generation MacBook Pro (or Thunderbolt 2 with adapter) and personal computers fast enough for ingest and editing of 4K video, and the traditional NAS/IP-SAN convenience for file sharing, backup, and cloud access for clients and creative teams to collaborate on projects, says Erick Oliveros, marketing manager for QNAP.

It sports 12 drive bays (eight 3.5" HDDs and four 2.5" SSDs) and two M.2 SSD slots. This equates to over 80TB of fast storage (with 10TB HDDs) which can be accessed via four Thunderbolt 3 ports or two 10GbE Ethernet ports (four 1 GbE ports also on board). The TVS-1282T3 comes with either an Intel Core i5 3.4Ghz or Core i7 3.6Ghz processor and up to 64GB of RAM. The new TVS-1282T3 is currently shipping in the US and Canada markets.