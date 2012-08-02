Kool Tools: Epson doc scanners

Epson has introduced three new commercial document scanners – the Epson DS-780N, DS-770 and DS-575W for increased office productivity in demanding office environments.

The flagship model, the DS-780N offers Epson's most robust feature set for network security and document management. All models deliver faster speeds, enhanced connectivity and a robust peak duty cycle for versatile scanning. The DS-780N, DS-770 and DS-575W also come equipped with TWAIN and ISIS® drivers for seamless integration with existing third-party document management software. In addition, these scanners include Epson's new three-year limited warranty and next business day replacement program.

As end users in a wide range of markets – from insurance and legal to healthcare and finance – move to the cloud, it is critical to integrate a secure document management system. The Epson DS-780N provides a new level of network security, including user authentication, which allows control over who can use the scanner.

In addition to simply controlling access, the DS-780N can define where documents are stored, encrypted, and named to easily monitor and control the availability of sensitive scanned documents. The DS-780N is also the first Epson document scanner that includes a built-in LCD touch screen panel and the first to have built-in network functions. Businesses can leverage the scanner's built-in network interface4 for easy sharing among multiple workstations.

The Epson DS-780N, DS-770 and DS-575W color document scanners are versatile workgroup sheet-fed scanners, and offer varied feature sets and pricing option. Designed for greater efficiency in heavy-use environments, the Epson DS-780N and DS-770 deliver scan speeds of up to 45 ppm/90 ipm plus a 100-page ADF with a peak daily duty cycle of 5,000 sheets.

The DS-780N and DS-770 also offer enhanced features, including a slow speed mode for wrinkled and fragile documents. In addition, the DS-780N's built-in LCD touch screen panel offers access to up to 30 pre-defined jobs available for each workstation, and can be programmed for different scanner settings (e.g., color and B&W, resolution, and text enhancement), and different destinations (e.g., folders, cloud storages, or email attachments). Any of the defined jobs can be selected and commanded from the scanner touch screen.

Rounding out the line is the Epson DS-575W, delivering high-quality scan speeds of up to 35 ppm/70 ipm with the ability to scan both sides of one sheet in just one pass. A step-up from the recently introduced Epson DS-530, it features a 50-page ADF with a peak daily duty cycle of 4,000 sheets. In addition, the DS-575W offers wireless capabilities for scanning to smartphones, tablets, computers, or online storage accounts.

The Epson DS-780N network ($1099), DS-770 ($999) and DS-575W wireless ($449) color document scanners will be available in June through select value added resellers, distributors nationwide, e-tailers and the Epson online store. For more information, visit https://epson.com/Support/sl/s.