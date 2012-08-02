Promise Technology adds new solutions to Pegasus, VTrak products
Promise Technology adds new solutions to Pegasus, VTrak products

This week at NAB 2017, Promise Technology (www.promise.com) will showcase a range of solutions for creative professionals, from the independent editor to the largest media and entertainment organizations.

Promise will debut the Pegasus3 M4 Thunderbolt 3 RAID storage with flash devices and VTrak EFA 5310, an all-flash array storage system optimized for high bandwidth and extremely large data ingest rate. Additionally, Promise will showcase how its Apollo Cloud personal cloud storage device and VSkyCube hyperconverged system can be integrated into creative workflows. Promise's complete range of solutions will be on display at the company's product showcase at the NAB 2017 in Las Vegas (booth SL6821) from April 24 - 27.

 

