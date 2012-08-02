Ombre 1.0.1 is now available in the Mac App Store

Einstein's legacy (http://www.einsteinslegacy.com) has introduced Ombre 1.0.1, an image transformation tool developed exclusively for macOS. It’s a creative tool for web designers, graphic artists and photographers.

Ombre lets you add radial or linear color gradient overlays to your images without altering the originals. You can drag'n drop (or copy) high-resolution images directly from the software to your application or the Finder. You can create new images using a background process while you continue to work on other projects.

Ombre requires macOS 10.11 or later. It costs $5.99 and is available worldwide from the Mac App Store in the Photography category.