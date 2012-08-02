Magma ExpressBox 3T-V3 with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity announced

One Stop Systems (www.onestopsystems.com) has introduced the ExpressBox 3T-V3, an expansion chassis with three full length PCIe slots. It features plug and play installation and can support any combination of x1, x4, x8 and x16 PCIe cards.

The chassis features a hot-swappable cooling fan and users can control fan speed and noise. The EB3T-V3 can provide up to 300W of power. The Magma ExpressBox 3T-V3 is designed to match the throughput available with Thunderbolt 3 and the majority of PCIe cards on the market today. The expansion chassis contains three PCI Express slots connected to the computer through a Thunderbolt 3 cable. Price and availability will be announced at a later date.