MetaRaw extends functionality of Adobe Camera Raw under macOS, Windows

The Plugin Site (www.ThePluginSite.com) has announced version 2.50 of MetaRaw, which is the first version that is also available for the Mac.

MetaRaw extends the functionality of the Adobe Camera Raw plug-in in Photoshop and Photoshop Elements. It lets you open camera RAW files with Adobe Camera Raw, which are normally not supported by it, and allows applying Adobe Camera Raw to image layers.

In Photoshop Elements MetaRaw provides automatic lens correction and chromatic aberration removal features for Adobe Camera Raw. Additionally MetaRaw includes its own raw converter, which has some advantages over Adobe Camera Raw.

MetaRaw 2.50 now offers a version for macOS 10.6 and higher, which works in Photoshop CS3 to CC 2015 and Photoshop Elements 8 to 15. A future update will include support for Photoshop CC 2015.5 and 2017. With version 2.50 of MetaRaw 145 new camera models were added to the compatibility list, which now consists of more than 990 camera models.

MetaRaw requires Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Photoshop Elements for Windows or macOS. The MetaRaw UI is available in English and German language. MetaRaw costs $49.95; an academic/educational license is $29.95). A 14-day-trial version can be downloaded at the product website (http://tinyurl.com/n97blg8).