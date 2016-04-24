BatchOutput for Microsoft Word adds new options to manage duplicate PDFs

Zevrix Solutions has announced BatchOutput DOC 2.5, a feature update to its output automation solution for Microsoft Word.

The tool automates printing and exporting of multiple documents to PDF, and allows to carry out professional PDF production directly from Word. It offers batch processing, image compression, PDF security, variable file names and other options. Version 2.5 gives users an option to overwrite duplicate PDF files or assign unique names to preserve existing documents.

BatchOutput DOC can be purchased for $39.95 from the Zevrix Solutions website (www.zevrix.com), as well as from authorized resellers and the Mac App Store. A demo is available for download. The update is free for users of version 2 and $20 from version 1. BatchOutput DOC requires macOS 10.6-10.12 and Microsoft Word 2008, 2011 or 2016.