MovieMerge+ 3.0.1 available in the Mac App Store

Einstein's legacy (http://www.einsteinslegacy.com) has announced MovieMerge+ 3.0.1, a feature update to the video combination tool for macOS.

It’s designed to help video content creators who need a tool for organizing and joining a collection of video clips together into a single movie. Version 3.0.1 includes a variety of user interface updates, gesture-based tray management, and new sharing and preview options.

MovieMerge+ 3.0.1 requires macOS 10.11 or later. It costs $9.99 and is available for $9.99 at the Mac App Store in the Video category.