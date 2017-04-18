Theme Inn revamps bundle for MS Office template app

Theme Inn (http://themeinn.com/) has announced Office Mill - Templates Bundle for MS Office 5.9.5, an update to the theme app for macOS.

It offers over 2,900 designs for Word documents, 320 spreadsheet templates for Excel, 210 slideshow themes for PowerPoint, and 2,000 images for illustrating just about any content. Version 5.9.5 features over 150 previously unreleased designs as well, as a new product icon.

Office Mill - Templates Bundle for MS Office requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It costs $39.99 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category.