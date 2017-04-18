Mach Software Design introduces Alien News for macOS

Mach Software Design (http://machsoftwaredesign.com/) has introduced Alien News 1.0 for macOS, a news reader app. Built from the ground up for tab and Touch Bar support, Alien News provides unlimited windows and Reddit accounts.

Users can search with a single click, leave comments, view their private messages, view saved articles, even view recent user activity and more. If you have a MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, top news stories will automatically scroll across the Touch Bar, mimicking the scrolling headlines on television news programs.

You can browse your favorite subreddits and discover new subreddits and articles under the Explore View. Virtually every button you see in the app can be Command-Clicked to open it in a new Tab. You can also right-click to open articles, comments, web pages, and subreddits in new windows. What’s more, Alien News includes a Dark Mode that switches the entire application to black with a single click.

Alien News requires macOS 10.12 or higher and a Reddit account. It’s free and available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the News category.