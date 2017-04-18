LaCie previews the 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3

LaCie (www.lacie.com) has previewed the next version of its 2big professional 2-bay RAID storage solution, which adds Thunderbolt 3 technology. Designed by Neil Poulton, it’s also a docking station that provides ports for connecting other devices.

Through a single cable, the LaCie 2big Dock simplifies and centralizes the desktop by directly connecting to a laptop, SD Cards, Compact Flash Cards and other devices. With up to 20TB of storage—a 25% increase over the previous version—the LaCie 2big Dock offers professionals enough space for large video and photo libraries including up to 650 hours of 4K 30fps footage or 200,000 raw images. With speeds of up to 440MB/s, users can transfer one hour of 4K footage in one minute.

Front-facing SD and CF Card slots allow users to directly ingest files off memory cards from a drone, DSLR, GoPro and other devices into Adobe Lightroom or Premiere Pro. The USB 3.0 hub charges a phone or connects a shuttle drive or digital camera to offload footage or files. Via DisplayPort, professionals can connect the LaCie 2big Dock to high-resolution 720-1080p or even 4K displays.

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports can also power a compatible laptop while simultaneously daisy-chaining up to five additional Thunderbolt or one USB-C drive. Plus, the USB 3.1 port enables universal compatibility with USB-C and USB 3.0 computers via the included adapter cable. Thunderbolt 2 compatibility is also possible with an adapter (sold separately).

The new LaCie 2big Dock will be available in 12TB, 16TB or 20TB capacities through LaCie Resellers this summer. It will be showcased for the first time at the NAB Show in Las Vegas next week.