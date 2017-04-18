LaCie previews the 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

LaCie previews the 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3

LaCie (www.lacie.com) has previewed the next version of its 2big professional 2-bay RAID storage solution, which adds Thunderbolt 3 technology. Designed by Neil Poulton, it’s also a docking station that provides ports for connecting other devices.

Through a single cable, the LaCie 2big Dock simplifies and centralizes the desktop by directly connecting to a laptop, SD Cards, Compact Flash Cards and other devices. With up to 20TB of storage—a 25% increase over the previous version—the LaCie 2big Dock offers professionals enough space for large video and photo libraries including up to 650 hours of 4K 30fps footage or 200,000 raw images. With speeds of up to 440MB/s, users can transfer one hour of 4K footage in one minute.

Front-facing SD and CF Card slots allow users to directly ingest files off memory cards from a drone, DSLR, GoPro and other devices into Adobe Lightroom or Premiere Pro. The USB 3.0 hub charges a phone or connects a shuttle drive or digital camera to offload footage or files. Via DisplayPort, professionals can connect the LaCie 2big Dock to high-resolution 720-1080p or even 4K displays.

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports can also power a compatible laptop while simultaneously daisy-chaining up to five additional Thunderbolt or one USB-C drive. Plus, the USB 3.1 port enables universal compatibility with USB-C and USB 3.0 computers via the included adapter cable. Thunderbolt 2 compatibility is also possible with an adapter (sold separately).

The new LaCie 2big Dock will be available in 12TB, 16TB or 20TB capacities through LaCie Resellers this summer. It will be showcased for the first time at the NAB Show in Las Vegas next week.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

WhatRoute 2.0.19 - Geographically trace...
WhatRoute is designed to find the names of all the routers an IP packet passes through on its way from your Mac to a destination host. It also measures the round-trip time from your Mac to the router... Read more
Adobe Dreamweaver CC 2017 17.1.0.9583 -...
Dreamweaver CC 2017 is available as part of Adobe Creative Cloud for as little as $19.99/month (or $9.99/month if you're a previous Dreamweaver customer). Adobe Dreamweaver CC 2017 allows you to... Read more
Adobe Audition CC 2017 10.1.0 - Professi...
Audition CC 2017 is available as part of Adobe Creative Cloud for as little as $19.99/month (or $9.99/month if you're a previous Audition customer). Adobe Audition CC 2017 empowers you to create and... Read more
Adobe After Effects CC 2017 14.2 - Creat...
After Effects CC 2017 is available as part of Adobe Creative Cloud for as little as $19.99/month (or $9.99/month if you're a previous After Effects customer). The new, more connected After Effects CC... Read more
Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2017 11.1.0 - Digi...
Premiere Pro CC 2017 is available as part of Adobe Creative Cloud for as little as $19.99/month (or $9.99/month if you're a previous Premiere Pro customer). Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2017 lets you edit... Read more
iFFmpeg 6.3.2 - Convert multimedia files...
iFFmpeg is a comprehensive media tool to convert movie, audio and media files between formats. The FFmpeg command line instructions can be very hard to master/understand, so iFFmpeg does all the hard... Read more
Sketch 43.2 - Design app for UX/UI for i...
Sketch is an innovative and fresh look at vector drawing. Its intentionally minimalist design is based upon a drawing space of unlimited size and layers, free of palettes, panels, menus, windows, and... Read more
Thunderbird 52.0.1 - Email client from M...
As of July 2012, Thunderbird has transitioned to a new governance model, with new features being developed by the broader free software and open source community, and security fixes and improvements... Read more
Firefox 53.0 - Fast, safe Web browser.
Firefox offers a fast, safe Web browsing experience. Browse quickly, securely, and effortlessly. With its industry-leading features, Firefox is the choice of Web development professionals and casual... Read more
Thunderbird 52.0.1 - Email client from M...
As of July 2012, Thunderbird has transitioned to a new governance model, with new features being developed by the broader free software and open source community, and security fixes and improvements... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Ms. Spell (Games)
Ms. Spell 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Cast spells and battle monsters in this turn based game, that has you delving into ever the changing Dreadwood to retrieve the lost... | Read more »
Invert - A Minimal Puzzle Game (Games)
Invert - A Minimal Puzzle Game 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Invert is a minimalist puzzle game for fans of brain teasers, logic puzzles, and Rubik's Cube fiddlers. | Read more »
Evergrow: Paper Forest (Games)
Evergrow: Paper Forest 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Solve puzzles in the handcrafted forests of Evergrow through the eyes of an imaginative child and his parents. Discover... | Read more »
Lady Layton gets a new title, Layton...
The popular puzzle game series, Professor Layton, will be getting a new spinoff in the previously announced Lady Layton. Now more details have come out regarding the game, its release date, and a new title. [Read more] | Read more »
CD Projekt Red opens call for mobile dev...
With games like Blizzard's massively popular card gameHearthstoneon iOS devices, mobile devices have proven itself a good platform for digital card games. Which is good because The Witcher developers, CD Projekt Red, just happen to have one of the... | Read more »
The roguelike mashup Solitairica is on s...
If you missed out on any previous sales for the roguelike, solitaire hybridSolitairica, good news! It's on sale again for almost half off. [Read more] | Read more »
Tempest: Pirate Action RPG (Games)
Tempest: Pirate Action RPG 1.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $7.99, Version: 1.1 (iTunes) Description: An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 50.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate,... | Read more »
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is...
Telltale Games' Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is finally out on iOS devices, just in time for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 to hit theaters next month. To celebrate, Telltale Games debuted a new launch trailer to celebrate the release. [Read... | Read more »
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy TT...
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy TTG 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: ***PLEASE NOTE: NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DEVICES BELOW iPhone 6 and iPad Air 2. The full list of recommended... | Read more »
The Ghost Town Adventure (Games)
The Ghost Town Adventure 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Sale! 13-inch 2.0GHz non-Touch Bar MacBook Pr...
B&H has dropped their prices on non-Touch Bar 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pros to $150 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only: - 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pro Space... Read more
Updated Apple price trackers
Scan our Apple Price Trackers for the latest information on sales, bundles, and availability on systems from Apple’s authorized internet/catalog resellers. We update the trackers continuously: - 15″... Read more
Will Apple Make An iOS Touchscreen Notebook?...
As I noted here last week, the editors of LAPTOP Mag dropped Apple to a fifth-place tie in their annual “Best & Worst Laptop Brands” survey for 2017 from the top laptop spot its MacBook notebooks... Read more
MyArtTools: Precision Artist Tools for 12.9-i...
New Hampshire-based indie developer Pirate’s Moon, Inc. has announced the release of MyArtTools 1.0.1, an important update to their drawing app, created exclusively for use with the 12.9-inch iPad... Read more
Logitech G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Feat...
Logitech’s gaming hardware brand Logitech G has announced the launch of an addition to its mechanical gaming keyboard lineup with the Logitech G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Engineered for... Read more
Back in stock: 13-inch 2.5GHz MacBook Pro (Ap...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.5GHz MacBook Pros (MD101LL/A) available for $829, or $270 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free: - 13″ 2.5GHz MacBook... Read more
13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pros on sale for up...
B&H Photo has the 2016 Apple 13″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today for up to $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only: - 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar MacBook Pro... Read more
Back in stock: Apple refurbished 13-inch MacB...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $849. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: - 13″ 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook Air: $... Read more
New Ruggedized 13-Inch MacBook Pro Case Offer...
Gumdrop Cases have announced that their new 13-inch MacBook Pro case is now available online. As with all portable laptops, it’s easy to drop or ding the MacBook while carrying it around the office... Read more
Logitech POP Smart Button First Apple HomeKit...
Logitech today announced its next generation programmable button for simple smart home controlthe POP Smart Button. The new POP Smart Button will work with Apple HomeKit, expanding the ability to... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Mobile Master - Best Buy (United Sta...
What does a Best Buy Apple Mobile Master do? At Best Buy, our mission is to leverage the unique talents and passions of our employees to inspire, delight, and enrich Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Best Buy *Apple* Computing Master - Best Bu...
**498680BR** **Job Title:** Best Buy Apple Computing Master **Location Number:** 000417-Novi-Store **Job Description:** **What does a Best Buy Apple Computing Read more
Systems Engineer III - *Apple* Mac - Tunnel...
Systems Engineer III - Apple Mac Job City: Bridgewater Job State: US - New Jersey Client Project Number: 8732 Description Key Responsibilities + Contribute to the Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions- Madison...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.