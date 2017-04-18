CNS Plug-ins releases FTPit Pro 3.0

CNS Plug-ins has released FTPit Pro 3.0, an update of its FileMaker Pro plug-in that adds 64-bit support, a FTP over SSH option, and more enhancements.

FTPit Pro is a FileMaker plug-in that uses FTP to transfer files to and from your computer. You can use it to upload static web pages to a website, download database upgrades from a centralized server, or write a complete FTP client within FileMaker itself. You can transfer text directly to or from fields in your database, and you can upload files that reside in container fields.

The Server Edition of FTPit Pro allows you to install and use the plug-in on FileMaker Server with all its capabilities. For example, you can now do things like transfer database backups to an offsite server directly from the FileMaker Server machine, use the plug-in with Web Direct, or harness Perform Script On Server from FileMaker Go devices. Download a copy today to explore the many features of this plug-in.

FTPit Pro is available immediately at http://ftpitpro.cnsplug-ins.com/ for both macOS and Windows. You can download a full-working demo copy of the plug-in to test it out before purchasing.

If you purchased FTPit Pro anytime from April 18, 2016, until now, you can install this latest version free of charge. If you purchased FTPit Pro anytime between April 18, 2015, and April 17, 2016, you can renew your license for 50% off the current price. If you purchased FTPit Pro anytime before April 18, 2015, you can renew your license for 25% off the current price.

The Server License is now separate from the Multiuser License. If you previously purchased a 10-User or above License, you can renew to the equivalent license and receive a free Server License. This offer is only good for the next six months, expiring on Oct. 19, 2017.

FTPit Pro prices range from a 1-User License for $65 to a World License for $1095 (which includes a free Server License). A Server License of FTPit Pro for use with FileMaker Server is $595. A Developer's License of FTPit Pro is $1,295.