Graphic Inspector now lets you choose your image editing app
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Graphic Inspector now lets you choose your image editing app

Zevrix Solutions has announced Graphic Inspector 2.2, a feature update to its quality control solution for images and vector files.

The software solves the problem of quickly locating files with specific resolution, color, spot channels, fonts and other attributes. The app can also search metadata, report image compression, and save search criteria in workflow specific presets. Version 2.2 lets users select image editing app of their choice instead of opening files with default program.

Graphic Inspector can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $19.95. It’s free with purchase of PDF Checkpoint or InPreflight Pro for Adobe InDesign. A demo is available for download. The 2.2 update is free for users of previous versions. Graphic Inspector requires macOS 10.5 and higher.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Alfred 3.3.2 - Quick launcher for apps a...
Alfred is an award-winning productivity application for OS X. Alfred saves you time when you search for files online or on your Mac. Be more productive with hotkeys, keywords, and file actions at... Read more
MacUpdate Desktop 6.1.8 - Search and ins...
MacUpdate Desktop brings seamless 1-click app installs and version updates to your Mac. With a free MacUpdate account and MacUpdate Desktop 6, Mac users can now install almost any Mac app on... Read more
Parallels Desktop 12.2.0 - Run Windows a...
Parallels allows you to run Windows and Mac applications side by side. Choose your view to make Windows invisible while still using its applications, or keep the familiar Windows background and... Read more
Drive Genius 5.0 - Powerful system utili...
Drive Genius 4 gives you faster performance from your Mac while also protecting it. The award-winning and improved DrivePulse feature alerts you to hard drive issues before they become major problems... Read more
GraphicConverter 10.4.1 - $39.95
GraphicConverter is an all-purpose image-editing program that can import 200 different graphic-based formats, edit the image, and export it to any of 80 available file formats. The high-end editing... Read more
Yasu 4.0.3 - System maintenance app; per...
Yasu was created with System Administrators who service large groups of workstations in mind, Yasu (Yet Another System Utility) was made to do a specific group of maintenance tasks quickly within a... Read more
Adobe Lightroom 6.10 - Import, develop,...
Adobe Lightroom is available as part of Adobe Creative Cloud for as little as $9.99/month bundled with Photoshop CC as part of the photography package. Lightroom 6 is also available for purchase as a... Read more
Microsoft Office 2016 15.33 - Popular pr...
Microsoft Office 2016 - Unmistakably Office, designed for Mac. The new versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote provide the best of both worlds for Mac users - the familiar Office... Read more
Apple iOS 10.3.1 - The latest version of...
iOS 10 is the biggest release of iOS ever. A massive update to Messages brings the power of the App Store to your conversations and makes messaging more personal than ever. Find your route with... Read more
calibre 2.83.0 - Complete e-book library...
Calibre is a complete e-book library manager. Organize your collection, convert your books to multiple formats, and sync with all of your devices. Let Calibre be your multi-tasking digital librarian... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

The roguelike mashup Solitairica is on s...
If you missed out on any previous sales for the roguelike, solitaire hybridSolitairica, good news! It's on sale again for almost half off. [Read more] | Read more »
Tempest: Pirate Action RPG (Games)
Tempest: Pirate Action RPG 1.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $7.99, Version: 1.1 (iTunes) Description: An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 50.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate,... | Read more »
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is...
Telltale Games' Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is finally out on iOS devices, just in time for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 to hit theaters next month. To celebrate, Telltale Games debuted a new launch trailer to celebrate the release. [Read... | Read more »
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy TT...
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy TTG 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: ***PLEASE NOTE: NOT RECOMMENDED FOR DEVICES BELOW iPhone 6 and iPad Air 2. The full list of recommended... | Read more »
The Ghost Town Adventure (Games)
The Ghost Town Adventure 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
That's another week all wrapped up, which means it's time to take a look at all of the great discounted games cropping up on the App Store this week. You can find all of these titles on the cheap throughout the weekend. We highlighted a few... | Read more »
The best new games we played this week
This week welcomed a lot of new games to the App Store, but how do you tell which ones are worth your precious time? We've done all of the heavy lifting for you to highlight the best of the bunch. It's another fine mix of quality games that are... | Read more »
Shiny Ski Resort (Games)
Shiny Ski Resort 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: Your story starts with a small hotel on a snowy mountain. Develop land to build a spectacular ski course, and obtain... | Read more »
Creature Quest is celebrating the spring...
Creature Quest, the collectible card game/strategy RPG hybrid, is celebrating Easter and all things spring in a big way. From now until April 25th, players will be treated to a range of fun events full of bunnies and other festive treats to welcome... | Read more »
Fez coming to iOS later this year
Yes, it's finally happening. After five years,Fezis finally coming to iOS. Polytron teased the game's impending mobile release with a trailer, announcing that the perspective-shifting puzzler will arrive on the App Store in 2017. [Read more] | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Back in stock: Apple refurbished 13-inch MacB...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $849. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: - 13″ 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook Air: $... Read more
New Ruggedized 13-Inch MacBook Pro Case Offer...
Gumdrop Cases have announced that their new 13-inch MacBook Pro case is now available online. As with all portable laptops, it’s easy to drop or ding the MacBook while carrying it around the office... Read more
Logitech POP Smart Button First Apple HomeKit...
Logitech today announced its next generation programmable button for simple smart home controlthe POP Smart Button. The new POP Smart Button will work with Apple HomeKit, expanding the ability to... Read more
13-inch 2.0GHz non-Touch Bar MacBook Pros on...
B&H has the non-Touch Bar 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only: - 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pro Space Gray (... Read more
12-inch 1.1GHz Retina MacBooks on sale for $1...
Amazon has 12″ 1.1GHz Retina MacBooks on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free: - 12″ 1.1GHz Space Gray Retina MacBook: $1199.99 $100 off MSRP - 12″ 1.1GHz Silver Retina MacBook: $1199.99 $100 off... Read more
Deal! 13-inch 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro for $...
Amazon.com has the 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pro (MF839LL/A) on sale for $200 off MSRP including free shipping: - 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pro: $1099.99 $200 off MSRP This model tends to... Read more
15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pros on sale for up...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 15″ Apple Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $150 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only: - 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar... Read more
Browser ChooserX Lets You Pick Your Ideal Bro...
Bruno Martins’ Browser ChooserX is a simple app that allows you to specify the browser to be used when clicking on links outside a browser. You can also assign a temporary browser to open links.... Read more
New York State Legislators and Alliance Comba...
New York State Senator Terrence Murphy (R-Westchester) and Assembly Assistant Speaker Felix Ortiz (D-Kings), alongside representatives of the Alliance Combating Distracted Driving, ;ast week... Read more
B-Eng introduces High Speed Anti-Virus Lite S...
Fehraltorf, Switzerland based B-Eng hss announced the release of Anti Virus Lite 1.0, their high-speed anti-virus software for Mac OS. Anti Virus Lite is designed for maximum speed and efficiency,... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions- Madison...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Sr Geospatial Analyst - *Apple* Maps - Appl...
# Sr Geospatial Analyst - Apple Maps Job Number: 54749739 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Feb. 14, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Read more
*Apple* Maps - Technical Customer Support -...
# Apple Maps - Technical Customer Support Job Number:...**Job Summary** Imagine what you could do here. At Apple , great ideas have a way of becoming great Read more
*Apple* Mobile Master - Best Buy (United Sta...
**498579BR** **Job Title:** Apple Mobile Master **Location Number:** 000832-Morgantown-Store **Job Description:** **What does a Best Buy Apple Mobile Master Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.