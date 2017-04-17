Graphic Inspector now lets you choose your image editing app

Zevrix Solutions has announced Graphic Inspector 2.2, a feature update to its quality control solution for images and vector files.

The software solves the problem of quickly locating files with specific resolution, color, spot channels, fonts and other attributes. The app can also search metadata, report image compression, and save search criteria in workflow specific presets. Version 2.2 lets users select image editing app of their choice instead of opening files with default program.

Graphic Inspector can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $19.95. It’s free with purchase of PDF Checkpoint or InPreflight Pro for Adobe InDesign. A demo is available for download. The 2.2 update is free for users of previous versions. Graphic Inspector requires macOS 10.5 and higher.