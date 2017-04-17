AKVIS releases NatureArt 9.0 for macOS, Windows

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released NatureArt 9.0 for macOS and Windows. It’s an update of the software for imitating natural phenomena on digital photos.

Version 9.0 provides better display capabilities by implementing a new interface with support for 4k and 5k displays. Additionally, the program offers full compatibility with Photoshop CC 2017.

On the Mac platform, NatureArt runs on macOS 10.7 and higher. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plug-in filter for image editors.

A NatureArt Home license sells for $72, a Deluxe license for $106, and a Business license for $189. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. A demo is available for download. Version 9.0 is a free upgrade for recent buyers, as well for those who bought “1 Year of Updates” during the last 12 month. Users whose license isn’t valid for the new version can get NatureArt 9.0 for $14.95.