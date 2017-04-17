PhotoStory 1.0.1 now available in the Mac App Store

Einstein's legacy (http://www.einsteinslegacy.com) has introduced PhotoStory 1.0.1, an image-to-video transformation app for the Mac. It turns a collection of images into a digital movie for use in promotion, storytelling or for creating time-lapsed applications.

PhotoStory features modern codecs, variable speed playback and a WYSIWYG [what you see is what you get] user interface. You can share the output movie using Vimeo, Facebook and other Internet services.

With PhotoStory, you can drag and drop images into the desired order for output or sort the collection according to name or date. Set the playback rate by hand or choose from almost 20 frame-rate-based preset options. Control the background color and placement of images within the frame of the output movie PhotoStory allows you to create new movies in a variety of formats for a range of devices and playback situations.

The app requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It’s available for $9.99 at the Mac App Store in the Video category.