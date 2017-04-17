BudgetWrangler 1.8 update released for Mac and Windows

Sir Reel Pictures has released BudgetWrangler 1.8, a feature update to its personal budgeting and finance software for Mac and Windows. The upgrade boasts the use of multiple international currencies, as well as adds dozens of interface improvements.

Budget Wrangler 1.8 requires MacOS Yosemite or higher and Windows 7 or greater. For a limited time, it’s priced at $49.95 and can be downloaded from the product website (http://budgetwrangler.com).