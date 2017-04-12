Screen mirroring from Mac to Chromecast now available from AirBeamTV

The folks at AirBeamTV has released the Mirror for Chromecast app on the Mac App Store and on their website (https://www.airbeam.tv). Screen mirroring (sometimes called screen casting) allows you to see the screen of your Mac, or any external display connected to your Mac, on your TV.

The Mirror for Chromecast app works on Chromecast 1 and 2 devices and the new Chromecast Ultra. Because the connection between the Mac and the TV is based on Google Cast technology, the Mirror for Chromecast app also works on Smart TVs based on the Android TV operating system, such as the latest models from Sony and Philips, says Jan van Ottele, co-founder and CEO of AirBeamTV. Whatever you can play on your Mac, can also play on your Chromecast, he adds.

Mirror for Chromecast costs $9.99. A demo is available at the AirBeam TV website.