Maintain serves up Cocktail 10.3.2 (Sierra Edition)

Maintain has served up Cocktail 10.3.2 (Sierra Edition), the latest maintenance update for users running macOS Sierra.

It’s a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. Version 10.3.2 adds the ability to disable caching in Safari, ability to show Other (users) button in the login window and ability to enable dark mode in Spotlight. It also fixes an issue where few settings were non-persistent and contains other stability improvements.

Cocktail (Sierra Edition) requires macOS Sierra 10.12 to run. It costs $19 for a single user license and available for purchase from the Maintain website (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail). A demo is available for download.